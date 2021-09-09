UrduPoint.com

BRICS Calls For Continued Efforts To Strengthen Arms Control Treaties

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) call for continued efforts to strengthen arms control treaties and agreements, according to a declaration adopted after the Thursday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) call for continued efforts to strengthen arms control treaties and agreements, according to a declaration adopted after the Thursday summit.

"We call for continued efforts to strengthen the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements and to preserve its integrity for maintaining global stability and international peace and security, to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency as well as the consensus-based nature of the relevant multilateral instruments in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control," the declaration read.

