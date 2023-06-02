CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) BRICS calls for the full implementation of the grain deal and the memorandum on supply of Russian food products, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

"They called for the full and effective implementation of both the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets and stress the importance of allowing grains and fertilisers to continue to reach those most in need," the statement said.