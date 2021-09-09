UrduPoint.com

BRICS Calls For Preventing Afghanistan From Being Used As Terrorist Safe Haven

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa call for prioritizing preventing Afghanistan from being used as terrorist sanctions, according to a declaration adopted following the BRICS summit on Thursday.

"We underscore the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries, as well as drug trade within Afghanistan. We emphasise the need to address the humanitarian situation and to uphold human rights, including those of women, children and minorities," the declaration read.

