BRICS Can Not Replace G20 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The BRICS format will not become an alternative to the G20 group even if it expands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, it's impossible. This (BRICS) is an important mechanism for coordination, interaction, cooperation, which includes countries with a very large share of world GDP.

But, of course, the G20 is a completely different mechanism. Therefore, they are not interchangeable, they are rather complementary," Peskov told reporters.