BRICS Can Play Stabilizing Global Role Unlike US-Led NATO - Russian Security Council

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) BRICS can play an important stabilizing role in international relations unlike US-led NATO, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"Unlike US-led NATO, BRICS can play an important stabilizing role in international relations.

Our five countries give convincing examples of an effective work on relevant global issues based on principles of openness, equality, mutual respect and lack of hidden agenda," Patrushev said at a high-level security meeting between representatives of the BRICS states.

BRICS can also undertake a key role in shaping the global development agenda as a platform for equal dialogue and collective efforts to resolve issues of global security, the Russian official added.

