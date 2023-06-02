BRICS Condemns All Terrorist Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Facilities - Statement

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) BRICS foreign ministers have condemned all terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

"They strongly condemned all terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets," the statement said.

The ministers underscored the necessity to ensure energy security.

"The Ministers emphasised that ensuring energy security is a crucial foundation for economic development, social stability, national security, and the welfare of all nations worldwide," the statement read.