BRICS Countries Advocate Involvement of Least Developed Countries in Decision-Making

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) BRICS countries advocate involvement of the least developed countries, especially African ones, in decision-making at the global level, according to the declaration adopted following the BRICS summit.

"We agree that the task of strengthening and reforming multilateral system encompasses the following: Making instruments of global governance more inclusive, representative and participatory to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, especially Africa, in global decision-making processes and structures and make it better attuned to contemporary realities," the declaration says.

The 13th BRICS Summit was held on September 9 under the chairmanship of India. India has chosen the slogan "BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus" for its chairmanship.

BRICS is an informal interstate association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.