BRICS Countries Discuss Coronavirus Response, Vaccine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:27 PM

BRICS countries are discussing coronavirus response, including vaccine development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) BRICS countries are discussing coronavirus response, including vaccine development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

BRICS nations continue cooperation despite difficulties with holding offline meetings due to the coronaivirus pandemic, the official said.

"Of course, COVID-19 response is on the agenda ...

Effort is being made on many aspects," Ryabkov said during he presentation of an expert report on Russia's foreign policy.

The idea of BRICS member states' cooperation on developing vaccines, including against new coronaviruses, was raised as early as in 2015 in the final declaration of a summit held in Russia's Ufa, Ryabkov recalled.

Documents released later also "approved the initiative of BRICS' production of vaccines against new infectious diseases and old infectious diseases, which kill more people than COVID-19, at least as of now," Ryabkov went on to say.

