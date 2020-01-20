UrduPoint.com
BRICS Countries' Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow In Summer - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

BRICS Countries' Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow in Summer - Russian Foreign Ministry

A meeting of BRICS countries' foreign ministers is planned for summer in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) A meeting of BRICS countries' foreign ministers is planned for summer in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"In the near future, there will be a kick-off meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of BRICS countries in St. Petersburg. This will take place in early February and will be followed by a series of ministerial-level events in various sectoral areas, as well as a meeting of the BRICS countries' foreign ministers, which will be held in Moscow in the summer," Ryabkov said.

Additionally, Ryabkov said that if all of the BRICS countries' leaders would attend Russia's commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, an informal meeting might take place on the sidelines.

"If all of the five leaders will be in Moscow that day, I do not exclude a meeting on the level of leaders, but obviously there will practically be no time for a meeting, even informal. We are counting on the informal meeting that is scheduled for November," Ryabkov said, adding that he hoped all of the invited BRICS leaders would come to Moscow for the celebration.

Earlier in the day, Ryabkov said that an informal BRICS summit would be held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Riyadh in November.

