BRICS Countries Repeat Call For Reform Of Key UN Bodies - Declaration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:22 PM

BRICS Countries Repeat Call for Reform of Key UN Bodies - Declaration

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa reiterated their call for the reform of the UN main bodies and commitment to discuss UN Security Council reform on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa reiterated their call for the reform of the UN main bodies and commitment to discuss UN Security Council reform on Thursday.

"We recall the UNGA Resolution 75/1 and reiterate the call for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations.

We recommit to instil new life in the discussions on reform of the UN Security Council and continue the work to revitalize the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council," the five countries said in a declaration issued after their annual summit.

China and Russia, for their part, expressed their support for a larger international role of Brazil, India and South Africa and "their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN."

