BRICS Countries Stress Need To Finalize UN Convention On Terrorism Danger - Declaration

Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:56 PM

BRICS Countries Stress Need to Finalize UN Convention on Terrorism Danger - Declaration

BRICS countries stress the need for adoption of a UN convention on the fight against international terrorism, the declaration, which was issued after the summit of the leaders, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS countries stress the need for adoption of a UN convention on the fight against international terrorism, the declaration, which was issued after the summit of the leaders, said Tuesday.

"We also call for an expeditious conclusion and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework," the declaration read.

The group reaffirmed its strong condemnation for terrorism in all its forms and warned against associating it with "any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group."

