BRICS Countries Support Russian Initiatives on Cybercrimes, Information Security - Lavrov

The BRICS countries support Russian initiatives on fighting chemical terrorism, cybercrimes and providing international information security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday after a BRICS ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The BRICS countries support Russian initiatives on fighting chemical terrorism, cybercrimes and providing international information security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday after a BRICS ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro

"A whole range of Russian initiatives was supported [by BRICS ministers]...

including the initiative to develop an international convention on fighting acts of biological and chemical terrorism," Lavrov told reporters.

"The international information security, one of Russia's key initiatives in the UN, unites all BRICS countries. We have agreed on this in the statement...They have also supported our work in the UN on the problem of cybercrimes. The resolution was supported by all BRICS members," the minister added.