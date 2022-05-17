UrduPoint.com

BRICS Countries To Expand Cooperation On Climate Change - Russian Environment Ministry

The BRICS countries' delegations have conducted a high level meeting, during which they have decided to strengthen and expand multilayered cooperation in field of climate change, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Tuesday

Delegations from five partner countries - Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa - met virtually under the chairmanship of Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu to deliberate on the measures to mitigate climate change.

"National approaches to climate change adaptation were discussed at a high level meeting of the BRICS countries.

Following the meeting, the countries adopted a joint statement, where the participants confirmed their intention to strengthen and expand areas of cooperation in the field of climate change," the ministry said in a statement.

Notably, the participants discussed collaboration at the national and local levels as well as in industrial and entrepreneurial domains. The delegations also upheld the idea of jointly promoting low-carbon green growth research, the statement read.

The meeting of the BRICS environment ministers will be held on May 20, the statement added.

