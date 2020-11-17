UrduPoint.com
BRICS Countries Welcome Karabakh Ceasefire - Declaration

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:21 PM

BRICS Countries Welcome Karabakh Ceasefire - Declaration

BRICS countries welcome the ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region and support political efforts to restore peace there, the declaration, which was adopted at the summit of BRICS leaders, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS countries welcome the ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region and support political efforts to restore peace there, the declaration, which was adopted at the summit of BRICS leaders, said.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa said they supported further political and diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region.

