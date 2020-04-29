- Home
- BRICS Development Bank to Allocate $15Bln to Help Economy Recover After COVID-19 - Lavrov
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:01 AM
BRICS development bank will set aside $15 billion to help boost the economy pummeled by the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS development bank will set aside $15 billion to help boost the economy pummeled by the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.
"We discussed the activity of the new BRICS development bank.
A decision was made in principle within the bank to create a special credit instrument to fund projects on the economic recovery in BRICS countries. Up to $15 billion are expected to be allocated for these aims," Lavrov said after a BRICS ministerial meeting.