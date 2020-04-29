UrduPoint.com
BRICS Development Bank To Allocate $15Bln To Help Economy Recover After COVID-19 - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:01 AM

BRICS Development Bank to Allocate $15Bln to Help Economy Recover After COVID-19 - Lavrov

BRICS development bank will set aside $15 billion to help boost the economy pummeled by the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS development bank will set aside $15 billion to help boost the economy pummeled by the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We discussed the activity of the new BRICS development bank.

A decision was made in principle within the bank to create a special credit instrument to fund projects on the economic recovery in BRICS countries. Up to $15 billion are expected to be allocated for these aims," Lavrov said after a BRICS ministerial meeting.

