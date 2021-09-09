BRICS Emphasizes Important of Efforts to Achieve Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Passports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) emphasized the importance of making global efforts to achieve mutual recognition of national documents on COVID-19 vaccination, according to a declaration adopted after the Thursday summit.

"We stress the importance of international efforts on mutual recognition of national documents of vaccination against COVID-19 and respective testing, especially for purpose of international travel," the declaration read.