BRICS Enlargement High On Agenda At Upcoming South Africa Summit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The BRICS enlargement is high on the agenda and will be discussed at the upcoming summit of the group in South Africa on August 22-24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The issue of BRICS enlargement is high on the agenda.

Including the agenda of the upcoming summit. This is a very important issue, because we see that more and more countries are making statements about their intentions to join this group," Peskov told reporters, adding that there are "nuances" among BRICS members when it comes to enlargement.

