BRICS Enlargement Not Yet On Agenda - Senior Russian Diplomat

BRICS Enlargement Not Yet on Agenda - Senior Russian Diplomat

Neither the enlargement of BRICS, nor the change of its official name are on the bloc's current agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Neither the enlargement of BRICS, nor the change of its official name are on the bloc's current agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I would not say that, as of now, the expansion of BRICS is on the agenda. For sure, we have welcomed a big interest from a number of international players," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

The diplomat noted that BRICS does not have an expansion procedure as such, adding that there are formats where cooperation with BRICS has been increasingly practiced, like BRICS-Plus.

"We will see what happens next. It is too early to talk about the change of the abbreviation. Moreover, we still have not formulated our approach and we will be doing this," Ryabkov also said.

In July, it was reported that Argentina expects to join the group in near future, with countries like Iran, Algeria also showing interest in joining BRICS recently.

BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2009 to enhance cooperation between the nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.

