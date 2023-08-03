Open Menu

BRICS Enlargement To Contribute To Strengthening Of Organization - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The enlargement of BRICS will contribute to strengthening of the organization, and the issue will be discussed at the upcoming summit in South Africa, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We believe that in one form or another, the expansion of the BRICS will contribute to the further development and strengthening of this organization. The form, the extent (of the expansion) - this is exactly what we will discuss during the upcoming summit," Peskov told reporters.

