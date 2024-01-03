BRICS expansion shows bright prospects: Wang Wenbin

The expansion of BRICS shows its bright prospects, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The expansion of BRICS shows its bright prospects, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia joined BRICS on January 1, doubling its membership from five to 10, he said during his regular briefing.

Wang said China is fully confident in the future of BRICS, and noted that the BRICS cooperation mechanism has increased cohesiveness and influence and become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs.

At the request of relevant countries, the membership of BRICS was expanded, which serves the common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries, and follows the global trend towards multipolarity, Wang said.

"We will work with BRICS partners to strive for new results in greater BRICS cooperation," the spokesperson added.

BRICS, originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, got five new members, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia on Monday.

Argentina was also due to join BRICS after receiving an invitation in August 2023. However, newly elected President Javier Milei announced on Friday that Argentina would not join the BRICS framework of developing economies.

