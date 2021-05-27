UrduPoint.com
BRICS Experts Discuss Biotechnology, Biomedicine In Online Call - Indian Science Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

BRICS Experts Discuss Biotechnology, Biomedicine in Online Call - Indian Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Experts from BRICS countries discussed cooperation in biotechnology and biomedicine at the BRICS Working Group online meeting, the Indian ministry of science and technology said on Thursday.

"Experts deliberated on emerging issues in the various fields of Biotechnology and Biomedicine at the fourth BRICS Working Group meeting on the subject area. More than 60 participants, including researchers, academicians, and government officials participated from all five BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, participated in the online meeting held from May 25 to May 26 2021," the statement said.

The experts suggested new ideas for further research collaboration between the countries in several areas, such as antimicrobial resistance, artificial intelligence and digital health medicine as well as long post-COVID-19 challenges and complications.

BRICS is a group of five developing countries, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, whose declared aims are to strengthen mutual trade, create a conducive environment for investors, coordinate the state's macroeconomic policies among others.

