UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Experts Discuss Joint Efforts Against Drugs Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

BRICS Experts Discuss Joint Efforts Against Drugs Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A BRICS anti-drug working group met by video this week to discuss drug trafficking and the use of cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds, the Russian Interior Ministry said Thursday.

"Experts expressed their concern over the use of modern technologies for the benefit of drug gangs as well as legalization of illegal drug proceeds with the help of electronic payments and cryptocurrencies," the ministry said in a statement.

The panel met on Wednesday. It was chaired by anti-drug police chiefs from Russia, which is holding the rotating presidency of the group of five emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Related Topics

India Police Interior Ministry Russia China Brazil South Africa Cryptocurrency From

Recent Stories

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

26 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

35 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

41 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

41 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.