BRICS Experts Discuss Joint Efforts Against Drugs Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A BRICS anti-drug working group met by video this week to discuss drug trafficking and the use of cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds, the Russian Interior Ministry said Thursday.

"Experts expressed their concern over the use of modern technologies for the benefit of drug gangs as well as legalization of illegal drug proceeds with the help of electronic payments and cryptocurrencies," the ministry said in a statement.

The panel met on Wednesday. It was chaired by anti-drug police chiefs from Russia, which is holding the rotating presidency of the group of five emerging economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.