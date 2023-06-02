BRICS Foreign Ministers Appreciate Mediation Efforts on Ukraine Conflict - Joint Statement

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) BRICS foreign ministers appreciate the international mediation efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

"The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the situation in and around Ukraine... They noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.