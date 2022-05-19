UrduPoint.com

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call For Strengthening Arms Control, Disarmament Treaty System

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 10:37 PM

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arms Control, Disarmament Treaty System

The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries called on Thursday for the strengthening of the system of treaties in the field of arms control and disarmament, according to a joint statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries called on Thursday for the strengthening of the system of treaties in the field of arms control and disarmament, according to a joint statement.

"The ministers called to continue to make efforts in strengthening the system of treaties and agreements in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, to ensure its integrity, to maintain global stability, international peace and security," the statement following an online meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers said.

The ministers also discussed the Ukrainian conflict and supported negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing concern about the impact of the conflict on the energy and food security.

