BRICS Foreign Ministers Say Concerned About Violence Outbreak In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) BRICS foreign ministers are concerned with the recent violence outbreak in Sudan and call for the immediate cessation of hostilities, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

"The Ministers expressed concern about the outbreak of violence in Sudan.

They urged the immediate cessation of hostilities and they called for the unimpeded access of the Sudanese population to humanitarian assistance," the statement said.

The ministers welcomed all international efforts of seeking a solution to the current situation in the country, as well as the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.

