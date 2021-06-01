BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss COVID-19, Cooperation at June 1 Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The foreign ministers of the BRICS group will in particular discuss at a virtual meeting on June 1 COVID-19 and expansion of cooperation within the organization.

India took over the BRICS rotating presidency in January and will host this year's summit of Brazilian, Russian, Indian, Chinese and South African leaders in New Delhi.

The Russian embassy earlier said it supports the program of India's BRICS presidency, which includes cooperation to combat terrorism and enhance humanitarian and cultural exchanges.