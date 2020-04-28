BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus During Video Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday in the format of a video conference to discuss ways to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The event will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It will focus, as Russia's Foreign Ministry earlier said, on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international relations, as well as possible joint measures in the fight against the coronavirus.

The BRICS presidency from January 1 passed from Brazil to Russia.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide amounts to 3,040,709, with 210,842 deaths and 893,872 recoveries.