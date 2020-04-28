MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the format of a video conference to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international relations.

During the meeting, the participants are set to address the joint efforts of the five-member states ” Brazil, Russian, India, China and South Africa ” to combat the virus and overcome the financial, economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

The ministers will also discuss ways to speed up joint vaccine production, as well as urgent issues of developing the strategic partnership within BRICS.