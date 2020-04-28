UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Foreign Ministers To Discuss Impact Of COVID-19 On Int'l Relations Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss Impact of COVID-19 on Int'l Relations Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) BRICS foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the format of a video conference to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on international relations.

During the meeting, the participants are set to address the joint efforts of the five-member states ” Brazil, Russian, India, China and South Africa ” to combat the virus and overcome the financial, economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

The ministers will also discuss ways to speed up joint vaccine production, as well as urgent issues of developing the strategic partnership within BRICS.

Related Topics

India Russia China Brazil South Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

8 hours ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

9 hours ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.