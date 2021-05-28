BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Challenges on Tuesday - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign ministers of the five-nation BRICS club of developing economies will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss emerging threats and challenges, the Russian embassy in India said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Foreign ministers of the five-nation BRICS club of developing economies will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss emerging threats and challenges, the Russian embassy in India said.

"The meeting will see [ministers] exchange opinions on urgent international issues, such as the strengthening of international institutes, and on regional conflicts, and response to emerging threats and challenges, including COVID-19," a statement read.

India took over the BRICS rotating presidency in January and will host this year's summit of Brazilian, Russian, Indian, Chinese and South African leaders in New Delhi. A meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas was held by video on Tuesday.

The Russian embassy said it supported the program of India's BRICS presidency, which includes cooperation to combat terrorism and enhance humanitarian and cultural exchanges.