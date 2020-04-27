BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ways to Speed Up Joint Vaccines Production - Lavrov

BRCIS foreign ministers will discuss at their upcoming talks ways to speed up joint vaccines production, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, stressing that the new global challenges know no borders

The meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers, scheduled for Tuesday, is set to focus on the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic-triggered crisis on international relations.

"From now on, the threats that the humanity faces will definitely know no borders A lot of people were unwilling to understand that, but now they will have to ... This applies to terrorism, piracy and any other form of organized crime, including drug trafficking. This also applies to the dramatically increasing opportunities for non-governmental actors to secure access to certain types of weapons of mass destruction, this applies to natural disasters and man-made disasters.

This, of course, applies to infectious diseases. By the way, ... BRICS heads of state made a decision a couple of years ago to develop cooperation on infections response through joint production and application of vaccines. This week we will hold a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers, which will focus, apart from other things, on ways to speed up the operation of this mechanism," Lavrov said in an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last week that the idea of BRICS member states' cooperation on developing vaccines, including against new coronaviruses, was raised as early as in 2015 at a summit in Russia.