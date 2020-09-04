BRICS Foreign Ministers to Hold Online Meeting Chaired by Lavrov on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Foreign ministers of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will hold on Friday a full-format meeting via video link, chaired by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on international issues, regional conflicts, response to new challenges and threats.

The meeting will also focus on political and economic cooperation between the five countries, as well as humanitarian ties and security.