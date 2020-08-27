UrduPoint.com
BRICS Foreign Ministers To Hold Virtual Meeting On September 4 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Foreign ministers of BRICS will hold a virtual meeting, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on September 4, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday during a press conference.

"On September 4, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a full-format meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries will be held via videoconference," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the meeting would be focused on important issues on the international agenda, namely regional conflicts, response to new challenges and threats, cooperation at multilateral platforms, including on the sidelines of the 75th UN General Assembly.

