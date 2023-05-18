BRICS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Cape Town on June 1 - South African Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries will be held in Cape Town on June 1, the South African Department of International Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The meeting of the foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries will be held in Cape Town on June 1, the South African Department of International Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will host BRICS foreign ministers in Cape Town to discuss the regional and global agenda, the statement said.

A meeting of the "Friends of BRICS" will also be held on June 2, to which the foreign ministers of 15 African and southern countries are invited, the Department added.