UrduPoint.com

BRICS Foreign Ministers To Meet In Cape Town On June 1 - South African Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 09:22 PM

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Cape Town on June 1 - South African Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries will be held in Cape Town on June 1, the South African Department of International Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The meeting of the foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries will be held in Cape Town on June 1, the South African Department of International Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will host BRICS foreign ministers in Cape Town to discuss the regional and global agenda, the statement said.

A meeting of the "Friends of BRICS" will also be held on June 2, to which the foreign ministers of 15 African and southern countries are invited, the Department added.

Related Topics

Cape Town June

Recent Stories

Reliance on Russian Energy Is Barrier on Western B ..

Reliance on Russian Energy Is Barrier on Western Balkans Way to Europe - State D ..

2 minutes ago
 Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career ..

Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Iran Planning to Increase Electricity Transmission ..

Iran Planning to Increase Electricity Transmission to Pakistan - President

2 minutes ago
 Assets case: Court extends interim bail of Usman B ..

Assets case: Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 23

2 minutes ago
 Senate body seeks details of universities being fu ..

Senate body seeks details of universities being funded by HEC

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Company Alibaba Plans to Spin-off Its Clou ..

Chinese Company Alibaba Plans to Spin-off Its Cloud Division Within One Year

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.