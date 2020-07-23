BRICS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow in September - Indian Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The foreign ministers of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will hold a meeting in Moscow in September, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said Thursday.

"The foreign ministers of BRICS countries will be meeting in early September in Moscow, which will give the ministers an opportunity to review ongoing developments and see how we can strengthen the core principles of BRICS," Varma said in a webinar hosted by the National Committee on BRICS Research.

The ambassador added that the Indian side was looking forward to working with Russia, which acts as BRICS chair in 2020. He also thanked Russia's backing in India's successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The twelfth annual summit of BRICS nations leaders was scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg July 21-23 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.