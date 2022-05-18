UrduPoint.com

BRICS Foreign Ministers To Meet Online On Thursday - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will hold a videoconference meeting on May 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"A meeting of the foreign ministries of the BRICS countries will be held on May 19 in video format," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by Brazil's Carlos Franca, Russia's Sergey Lavrov, India's Subramanyam Jaishankar, and South Africa's Naledi Pandor.

BRICS has united the world's largest developing economies since 2009.

