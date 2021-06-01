BRICS Foreign Ministers Welcome Deal Allowing IAEA Inspections of Iranian Nuclear Sites

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Foreign ministers of the five BRICS developing nations on Tuesday praised a deal between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA that allows international experts to inspect Iranian nuclear sites.

"They welcomed the extension of the 'technical understandings' between Iran and the IAEA that allowed for the continuation of necessary verification and monitoring activities," a statement read.

The top diplomats of Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa called for a negotiated solution to the Iran nuclear issue in line with the 2015 deal and a UN resolution to this effect.

IAEA boss Rafael Grossi said last week that the deal would keep inspections in place until June 24. Iran scaled down cooperation with the IAEA in February in retaliation for sanctions that the United States reimposed on Tehran after quitting the nuclear pact in 2018.