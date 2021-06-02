UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Foreign Ministers Welcome Deal Allowing IAEA Inspections Of Iranian Nuclear Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

BRICS Foreign Ministers Welcome Deal Allowing IAEA Inspections of Iranian Nuclear Sites

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Foreign ministers of the five BRICS developing nations on Tuesday praised a deal between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA that allows international experts to inspect Iranian nuclear sites.

"They welcomed the extension of the 'technical understandings' between Iran and the IAEA that allowed for the continuation of necessary verification and monitoring activities," a statement read.

The top diplomats of Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa called for a negotiated solution to the Iran nuclear issue in line with the 2015 deal and a UN resolution to this effect.

IAEA boss Rafael Grossi said last week that the deal would keep inspections in place until June 24. Iran scaled down cooperation with the IAEA in February in retaliation for sanctions that the United States reimposed on Tehran after quitting the nuclear pact in 2018.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear Tehran Brazil South Africa United States February June 2015 2018 Top

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

2 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.