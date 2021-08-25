UrduPoint.com

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:33 AM

The BRICS group, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, passed a joint plan on Tuesday to combat terrorism, according to an official press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The BRICS group, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, passed a joint plan on Tuesday to combat terrorism, according to an official press release.

"As a follow up to the adoption of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy at the 12th BRICS Leaders' Summit in 2020, done at the suggestion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the High Representatives adopted and recommended the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan for consideration by the BRICS Summit," the group stated after a virtual 11th meeting, attended by BRICS high representatives in charge of national security.

The plan was designed to advance existing mechanisms of fighting terrorism, preventing terrorists from using the internet and traveling, and enhance "regional and international cooperation."

At the meeting, presided over by India, Russia was represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The meeting participants also raised the topics of the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, and Western Asia, and discussed the issue of cybersecurity.

