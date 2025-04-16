BRICS+ Information, Cultural Media Centre in Moscow to celebrate Nowruz

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Nowruz, an ancient Eastern spring festival symbolising the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new year will celebrate on April 18 at 18:00 the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre in Moscow.

The event is organised by the Ibn Sina Foundation, the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre and the All-Russian State library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino with the information support of tv BRICS.

Orientalist Viktoria Purhekmat will tell guests about the traditions and symbolism of Nowruz, its philosophy and history. Iranianist Svetlana Tarasova will give a lecture on the role of women in Iranian art, literature and social life.

In addition, the audience will be treated to two short films about Iranian life and culture. An exhibition of Persian art will also be on display throughout the evening. Live music will add to the atmosphere: an Iranian performer will play the traditional string instrument santur.

A live broadcast of the event will be available on the Russian version of TV BRICS website, as well as on the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre portal.

Nowruz, also known as the Iranian New Year, is celebrated annually on the day of the vernal equinox – 20 or 21 March. It is one of the main holidays not only in Iran, but also in a number of Central Asian states and some regions of Russia. Nowruz is included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre was established by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino and TV BRICS in October 2024. Its activities are aimed at developing and strengthening humanitarian cooperation between different countries, popularising culture, science and education. Thus, in April, the media centre hosted a teleconference with Indian students who recited poems and sang songs in Russian.