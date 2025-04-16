BRICS+ Information, Cultural Media Centre In Moscow To Celebrate Nowruz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Nowruz, an ancient Eastern spring festival symbolising the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new year will celebrate on April 18 at 18:00 the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre in Moscow.
The event is organised by the Ibn Sina Foundation, the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre and the All-Russian State library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino with the information support of tv BRICS.
Orientalist Viktoria Purhekmat will tell guests about the traditions and symbolism of Nowruz, its philosophy and history. Iranianist Svetlana Tarasova will give a lecture on the role of women in Iranian art, literature and social life.
In addition, the audience will be treated to two short films about Iranian life and culture. An exhibition of Persian art will also be on display throughout the evening. Live music will add to the atmosphere: an Iranian performer will play the traditional string instrument santur.
A live broadcast of the event will be available on the Russian version of TV BRICS website, as well as on the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre portal.
Nowruz, also known as the Iranian New Year, is celebrated annually on the day of the vernal equinox – 20 or 21 March. It is one of the main holidays not only in Iran, but also in a number of Central Asian states and some regions of Russia. Nowruz is included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre was established by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino and TV BRICS in October 2024. Its activities are aimed at developing and strengthening humanitarian cooperation between different countries, popularising culture, science and education. Thus, in April, the media centre hosted a teleconference with Indian students who recited poems and sang songs in Russian.
Recent Stories
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
More Stories From World
-
Malnourished children in Afghanistan at 'high risk of dying' without US aid2 minutes ago
-
BRICS+ Information, Cultural Media Centre in Moscow to celebrate Nowruz2 minutes ago
-
'Let's rock': world music icon Youssou N'Dour back on the road11 minutes ago
-
Stocks struggle again as Nvidia chip curb warning pops calm12 minutes ago
-
Xi's Malaysia visit to deepen ties, enhance trust12 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft52 minutes ago
-
China says appoints new trade envoy as tariff war bites52 minutes ago
-
WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics1 hour ago
-
Vespa love affair: Indonesians turn vintage scooters electric1 hour ago
-
ASML CEO sees 'increased macro uncertainty' from tariffs1 hour ago
-
Trump showdown with courts in spotlight at migrant hearing2 hours ago
-
Electoral council, observers reject claims of Ecuador vote fraud3 hours ago