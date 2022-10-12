BRICS Intelligence Sharing to Keep Energy Assets Safe - African Energy Chamber

Member states of BRICS economic bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - should improve intelligence sharing to protect their energy infrastructure in the wake of gas leaks at underwater gas pipelines in Europe, the executive chairman of Johannesburg-based African Energy Chamber Nj Ayuk told Sputnik on Wednesday

"This is something which can be a call for collaboration among BRICS nations, to start looking at technologies and different ways of sharing information and intelligence on how to protect this because it is key for our energy security," Nj Ayuk said on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th Russian Energy Week.

The European Union was already struggling to replace shortfalls from Russian natural gas when three of the four Nord Stream pipelines were hit, causing large amounts of gas to leak into the sea off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden. Russia said the incident was an act of terrorism.