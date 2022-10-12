UrduPoint.com

BRICS Intelligence Sharing To Keep Energy Assets Safe - African Energy Chamber

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 07:22 PM

BRICS Intelligence Sharing to Keep Energy Assets Safe - African Energy Chamber

Member states of BRICS economic bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - should improve intelligence sharing to protect their energy infrastructure in the wake of gas leaks at underwater gas pipelines in Europe, the executive chairman of Johannesburg-based African Energy Chamber Nj Ayuk told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Member states of BRICS economic bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - should improve intelligence sharing to protect their energy infrastructure in the wake of gas leaks at underwater gas pipelines in Europe, the executive chairman of Johannesburg-based African Energy Chamber Nj Ayuk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This is something which can be a call for collaboration among BRICS nations, to start looking at technologies and different ways of sharing information and intelligence on how to protect this because it is key for our energy security," Nj Ayuk said on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th Russian Energy Week.

The European Union was already struggling to replace shortfalls from Russian natural gas when three of the four Nord Stream pipelines were hit, causing large amounts of gas to leak into the sea off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden. Russia said the incident was an act of terrorism.

Related Topics

India Russia Europe China European Union Nord Brazil South Africa Sweden Denmark Chamber Gas From

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 2nd Food Fest on Nov 11

42 seconds ago
 BISP distributes over Rs 65 bln among flood affect ..

BISP distributes over Rs 65 bln among flood affectees

44 seconds ago
 FIA case: Court acquits PM Shehbaz, Hamza

FIA case: Court acquits PM Shehbaz, Hamza

45 seconds ago
 Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to ..

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

15 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authoriti ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authorities concerned to take action ag ..

15 minutes ago
 Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued ..

Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.