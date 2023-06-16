UrduPoint.com

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:50 PM

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

The five BRICS nations have begun coordinating their positions on accepting new members to the group of emerging economies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT in an interview on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The five BRICS nations have begun coordinating their positions on accepting new members to the group of emerging economies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT in an interview on Friday.

The leaders of the BRICS member states � Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa � will be briefed by experts on the outlooks for a potential enlargement at the August summit in Johannesburg.

"BRICS has this consensus rule. So now... BRICS is in the process of coordinating positions on the enlargement," Lavrov said on the sidelines of an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Lavrov said that the aspiring candidates for membership included Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Egypt, which he described as leaders of the Arab world.

"This would undoubtedly enrich BRICS. We are ready to act swiftly to find solutions. There is nothing to argue about as far as the significance of each of those (candidate) countries goes," the diplomat said.

Argentina, Iran, Indonesia and Turkey have also suggested they could seek membership of the BRICS club of developing economies, which together account for about a quarter of global gross domestic product and 18% of all trade in goods as well as more than 40% of the world's population.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place in Russia from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

