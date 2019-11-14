BRICS Leaders Support OPCW as Effective Disarmament Instrument - Summit Declaration

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) BRICS Leaders declared on Thursday their support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the preservation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) as an effective disarmament and non-proliferation instrument.

"We reaffirm support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and to the preservation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) as an effective disarmament and non-proliferation instrument. We stress the need for the States Parties to the CWC to stand united and be engaged in constructive dialogue with a view to restoring the culture of consensus in the OPCW," the leaders said in a joint declaration flowing the 11th summit in Brazil.