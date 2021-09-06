BRICS Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19 Fight on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of BRICS leaders on Thursday, which will focus on coronavirus fight and international developments, including the events in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

"On September 9, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in the XIII BRICS summit, which will be held in the videoconference format under India's chairmanship.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the current state and the prospects of strategic partnership, including joint steps against the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"They also plan to discuss pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan. Key agreements will be reflected in the final declaration," the Kremlin added.