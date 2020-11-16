The participants of the BRICS summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair on Tuesday, will discuss cooperation prospects and the international agenda, the Kremlin said

The XII BRICS summit will be held in the videoconference format.

"The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the current state of cooperation within the body and its prospects, they will exchange opinions on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, they will recap the results of Russia's BRICS presidency this year, and also coordinate positions in light of the G20 summit, scheduled for November 21-22," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The key agreements will be outlined in the Moscow declaration and other documents, the Kremlin added.