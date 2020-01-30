UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Leaders To Hold Informal Meeting On Sidelines Of G20 Summit In Riyadh - Roscongress

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

BRICS Leaders to Hold Informal Meeting on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Riyadh - Roscongress

Leaders of BRICS countries will hold an informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia in November, major Russian event organizer Roscongress said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Leaders of BRICS countries will hold an informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia in November, major Russian event organizer Roscongress said Thursday.

According to a statement by Roscongress, representatives of several state agencies discussed at a meeting in Moscow preparations for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) events.

"An informal meeting of BRICS leaders that will take part on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Saudi Arabia on November 21 and November 22, 2020, was discussed separately at the meeting," the statement read.

At the meeting, the participants also discussed preparations for the BRICS and SCO leadership summits, set to take place in St.

Petersburg from July 21-23, including preparing the city's transport infrastructure and logistics, drawing up a cultural program, arranging the sites, and other aspects of the events.

Apart from the leadership summit, BRICS events are planned in 13 Russian regions, according to the statement.

"During the Russian chairmanship of BRICS in 2020, we have planned about 150 events. All responsible persons have vigorously begun implementing assigned tasks within a coordinated timetable," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Following the meeting, additional tasks were given together with their deadlines.

Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship from Brazil on January 1, stating its intention to facilitate the improvement of the quality of life in the member countries.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Shanghai St. Petersburg Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia January July November 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 January 2020

12 minutes ago

Punjab Nursing Board announces results

2 minutes ago

US consul general stresses promoting art, culture ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman, Council of Europe Chief Discu ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review security measures of annual ..

2 minutes ago

Ismail Raho to inaugurate new vegetable market on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.