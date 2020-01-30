BRICS Leaders to Hold Informal Meeting on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Riyadh - Roscongress

Leaders of BRICS countries will hold an informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia in November, major Russian event organizer Roscongress said Thursday

According to a statement by Roscongress, representatives of several state agencies discussed at a meeting in Moscow preparations for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) events.

"An informal meeting of BRICS leaders that will take part on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Saudi Arabia on November 21 and November 22, 2020, was discussed separately at the meeting," the statement read.

At the meeting, the participants also discussed preparations for the BRICS and SCO leadership summits, set to take place in St.

Petersburg from July 21-23, including preparing the city's transport infrastructure and logistics, drawing up a cultural program, arranging the sites, and other aspects of the events.

Apart from the leadership summit, BRICS events are planned in 13 Russian regions, according to the statement.

"During the Russian chairmanship of BRICS in 2020, we have planned about 150 events. All responsible persons have vigorously begun implementing assigned tasks within a coordinated timetable," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Following the meeting, additional tasks were given together with their deadlines.

Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship from Brazil on January 1, stating its intention to facilitate the improvement of the quality of life in the member countries.