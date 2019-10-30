(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 4th edition of the BRICS Media Forum with the participation of the top managers of the largest media holdings from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is opening on Wednesday in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo

The forum, which will last through Thursday, aims to strengthen the cooperation between the media of the association's member countries.

The participants will discuss the role of media in promoting interactions between the countries and the multipolar world.

The subject of the event is set as "People to People," while the CMA Group and China's Xinhua news agency are responsible for the forum's organization.

The photo exhibition showcasing the best works made by journalists from the BRICS countries, including those from Sputnik News Agency will be held in the framework of the forum.

The event will also be attended by the top management of Russia's Sputnik news agency.