BRICS Meeting To Send Unequivocal Message Rejecting Unilateralism - S. African President

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the BRICS meeting on Friday that the bloc's talks would send an unequivocal message against unilateralism and populism.

"We believe that this meeting should send an unequivocal message in defense of multilateralism and rejection of unilateralism, populism and narrow nationalism," Ramaphosa said at the BRICS leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The G20 summit is currently held in Japan's second largest city of Osaka. The two-day meeting began earlier on Friday.

