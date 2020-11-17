BRICS Member Countries Share Common Ground on Reforms of IMF, WTO, WHO - Putin

BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) share common ground on reforms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the BRICS summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) share common ground on reforms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the BRICS summit.

"In light of the G20 summit, to be held in Saudi Arabia on November 21-22, I want to note that the approaches of BRICS countries on most of the items of G20 activities are close or are the same concerning the reforms of key global institutions such as IMF, WTO and WHO," Putin said.

The G20 has developed a set of measures aimed at coping with the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special focus on open trade, Putin went on to say, stressing that this was done with BRICS participation.