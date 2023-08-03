BRICS Members Discuss Accession Of New Countries - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 08:02 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The BRICS group discusses accession of new countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"This is a matter (the enlargement of BRICS) of discussion, we do not think that we need to get ahead of ourselves and declare our position before a discussion between the BRICS member states.
In any case, we are talking about countries with which we have quite constructive interaction in various fields," Peskov told reporters.