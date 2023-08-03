BRICS Members Discuss Accession of New Countries - Kremlin

The BRICS group discusses accession of new countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"This is a matter (the enlargement of BRICS) of discussion, we do not think that we need to get ahead of ourselves and declare our position before a discussion between the BRICS member states.

In any case, we are talking about countries with which we have quite constructive interaction in various fields," Peskov told reporters.