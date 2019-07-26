BRICS Members Support Oslo Process on Peaceful Resolution of Venezuela Conflict - Lavrov

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:36 PM
All BRICS countries support the Oslo process on peaceful resolution of the internal conflict in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday after a BRICS ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro
We have reiterated our support of the so-called Oslo process...we have a clear stance that is outlined in the joint statement that applies to all conflicts - only a peaceful, political, diplomatic resolution involving all interested parties," Lavrov told reporters.